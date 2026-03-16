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U.S. Army Spc. Luke Nichelson, 66th Troop Command, fires the M17 pistol during the marksmanship skills stress-shoot event during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 17, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)