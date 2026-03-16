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Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior competitors prepare for a ruck march during the 2026 competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, March 17, 2026. Events conducted throughout the competition are designed to replicate the physical and mental demands Soldiers may encounter during operational missions. By testing marksmanship, land navigation, communication, and decision making under stress, the Best Warrior Competition reinforces the standards of excellence expected of Mississippi National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)