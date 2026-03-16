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    2026 Best Warrior [Image 5 of 11]

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    2026 Best Warrior

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan Junior Sgt. Ilkhom Salomov, employs a training hand grenade during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 17, 2026. Members of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan participated in the competition as part of the Mississippi National Guard’s partnership with Uzbekistan through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, which promotes military cooperation and professional exchanges between the two forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9572826
    VIRIN: 260317-A-TR103-5918
    Resolution: 3342x2228
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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