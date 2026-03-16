2026 Best Warrior

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Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan Junior Sgt. Ilkhom Salomov, employs a training hand grenade during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 17, 2026. Members of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan participated in the competition as part of the Mississippi National Guard’s partnership with Uzbekistan through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, which promotes military cooperation and professional exchanges between the two forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)