2026 Best Warrior

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adison Dunaway, 172nd Airlift Wing, fires his M240B machine gun during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 17, 2026. Events conducted throughout the competition are designed to replicate the physical and mental demands Soldiers may encounter during operational missions. By testing marksmanship, land navigation, communication, and decision making under stress, the Best Warrior Competition reinforces the standards of excellence expected of Mississippi National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)