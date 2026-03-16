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    Best Warrior [Image 6 of 11]

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    Best Warrior

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Artis Ezell, 186th Air Refueling Wing, negotiates an obstacle during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 17, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9572828
    VIRIN: 260317-A-TR103-6053
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1006.57 KB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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