DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

The 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) held a grand opening ceremony for the expanded Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Cincinnati DARRIO Simulation Center at University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 11, 2026. C-STARS Cincinnati is a joint program between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that provides advanced trauma and critical care training for military medical personnel. The program’s new 30,000-square-foot facility officially opened, representing the next generation of military trauma training, medical readiness, response and research capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9571927
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-ZJ423-1146
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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