DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

Col. Valerie Sams, director of C-STARS Cincinnati, U.S. Air Force, and trauma surgeon at University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expanded Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Cincinnati DARRIO Simulation Center at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 11, 2026. C-STARS Cincinnati is a joint program between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that provides advanced trauma and critical care training for military medical personnel. The $10-million facility expansion, funded initially by Congress, prepares U.S. Air Force medical teams to deliver lifesaving care in combat zones, humanitarian missions and complex civilian emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9571922
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-ZJ423-1084
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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