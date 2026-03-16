DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

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From left: Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart, commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing; Chief Master Sgt. James Woods, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, Office of the Surgeon General; Brad Wenstrup, former U.S. Rep. of Ohio; Col. Valerie Sams, director of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Cincinnati, U.S. Air Force, and trauma surgeon at University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center; Dr. Greg Postel, dean of the UC College of Medicine; and Cory Shaw, president and CEO of UC Health, cut the ribbon during an opening ceremony for the expanded C-STARS Cincinnati DARRIO Simulation Center at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 11, 2026. C-STARS Cincinnati is a joint program between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that provides advanced trauma and critical care training for military medical personnel. The program’s new simulation center represented the next generation of military trauma training, medical readiness, response and research capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)