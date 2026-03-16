DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

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Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart, commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing, speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the expanded Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Cincinnati DARRIO Simulation Center at University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 11, 2026. C-STARS Cincinnati is a joint program between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that provides advanced trauma and critical care training for military medical personnel. The program’s new 30,000-square-foot facility officially opened, representing the next generation of military trauma training, medical readiness, response and research capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)