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    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 2 of 10]

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    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) held a grand opening ceremony for the expanded Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Cincinnati DARRIO Simulation Center at University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 11, 2026. C-STARS Cincinnati is a joint program between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that provides advanced trauma and critical care training for military medical personnel. The program’s new 30,000-square-foot facility officially opened, representing the next generation of military trauma training, medical readiness, response and research capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9571925
    VIRIN: 260311-F-ZJ423-1059
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 10 of 10], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
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    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting
    DARRIO Simulation Center Ribbon Cutting

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    AFRL
    C-STARS
    711th
    Ceremony
    Ribbon

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