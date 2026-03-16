U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dakota Charmers, a powerline mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives a plane captain patch from Lt. Gen. William Swan, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 17, 2026. Swan visited MAG-12 to share operational insight with squadron leaders, reinforcing readiness and effectiveness across the six functions of Marine Corps aviation. Charmers is a native of Arkansas and Swan is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9571565
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-PK775-1533
|Resolution:
|5722x3815
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.