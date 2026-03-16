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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12 [Image 13 of 13]

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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dakota Charmers, a powerline mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives a plane captain patch from Lt. Gen. William Swan, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 17, 2026. Swan visited MAG-12 to share operational insight with squadron leaders, reinforcing readiness and effectiveness across the six functions of Marine Corps aviation. Charmers is a native of Arkansas and Swan is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9571565
    VIRIN: 260317-M-PK775-1533
    Resolution: 5722x3815
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

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    DCA
    overseas
    HQMC
    MAG12
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