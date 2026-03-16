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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12 [Image 9 of 13]

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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Swan, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, greets leadership of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 17, 2026. Swan visited MAG-12 to share operational insight with squadron leaders, reinforcing readiness and effectiveness across the six functions of Marine Corps aviation. Swan is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9571561
    VIRIN: 260317-M-PK775-1373
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12
    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

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    DCA
    overseas
    HQMC
    MAG12
    USMC News
    Department of Aviation

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