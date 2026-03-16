Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

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U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, stand at attention before receiving a plane captain patch from Lt. Gen. William Swan, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 17, 2026. Swan visited MAG-12 to share operational insight with squadron leaders, reinforcing readiness and effectiveness across the six functions of Marine Corps aviation. Swan is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)