Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MAG-12

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Criley, an aircraft communications technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Lt. Gen. William Swan, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 17, 2026. Swan visited MAG-12 to share operational insight with squadron leaders, reinforcing readiness and effectiveness across the six functions of Marine Corps aviation. Criley is a native of Pennsylvania and Swan is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)