USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

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A U.S Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, inspects a vehicle as part of airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. The training was part of Freedom Shield 26, a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)