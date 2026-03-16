U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys performs vehicle check for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. Freedom Shield 26 is a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Cpl. Gaon Kim)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9571505
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-FN905-1124
|Resolution:
|5928x4234
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Gaon Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.