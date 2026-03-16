USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

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U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys performs vehicle check for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. Freedom Shield 26 is a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Cpl. Gaon Kim)