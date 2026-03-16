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    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise [Image 7 of 7]

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    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gaon Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Josh Needham, provost sergeant, demonstrates proper pro mask usage to U.S. and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. The training was part of Freedom Shield 26, a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9571497
    VIRIN: 260313-A-FN905-1226
    Resolution: 7624x5446
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Gaon Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise
    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise
    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise
    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise
    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise
    USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

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