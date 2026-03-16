USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Josh Needham, provost sergeant, teaches Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. The training was part of Freedom Shield 26, a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)