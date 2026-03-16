A U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, examines a driver's credentials for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. The training was part of Freedom Shield 26, a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9571496
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-FN905-1130
|Resolution:
|6090x4350
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Gaon Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.