Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Participant aims for targets during a struck out game at the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The Misawa City Sports Festival united U.S. military and Japanese families through friendly competition, shared activities, and a celebration of the partnership that connects our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)