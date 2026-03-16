A Participant aims for targets during a struck out game at the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The Misawa City Sports Festival united U.S. military and Japanese families through friendly competition, shared activities, and a celebration of the partnership that connects our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9571474
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-UR015-3122
|Resolution:
|4377x2912
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.