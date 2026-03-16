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Kids take turns participating in a skutt ball game during the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The sports festival helped strengthen partnerships between the local community and installation personnel while continuing to build lasting relationships through shared activities and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)