Kids take turns participating in a skutt ball game during the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The sports festival helped strengthen partnerships between the local community and installation personnel while continuing to build lasting relationships through shared activities and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9571458
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-UR015-4222
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.