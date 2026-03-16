Kids dressed in costumes run and play during the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The activity encouraged creativity and active play while strengthening community partnerships and fostering positive relationships through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9571466
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-UR015-3438
|Resolution:
|4950x3293
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.