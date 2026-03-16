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Kids dressed in costumes run and play during the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The activity encouraged creativity and active play while strengthening community partnerships and fostering positive relationships through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)