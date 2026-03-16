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    2026 Misawa City Sports Festival [Image 2 of 5]

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    2026 Misawa City Sports Festival

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Kids dressed in costumes run and play during the 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. The activity encouraged creativity and active play while strengthening community partnerships and fostering positive relationships through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 00:20
    Photo ID: 9571466
    VIRIN: 260306-F-UR015-3438
    Resolution: 4950x3293
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Misawa City Sports Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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