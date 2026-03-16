2026 Misawa City Sports Festival

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A participant aims toward the target during a unicurl game at the Misawa International Sports Center in Misawa City, Japan, Mar. 7, 2026. Events like the Misawa City Sports Festival create opportunities for U.S. service members, families and local residents to connect through recreation while continuing to strengthen the partnership between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)