Passing the Tulips in Washington DC

U.S. Army Spc. Robert Williams with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, gives tulips to a member of the public during Tulip Day in Washington, March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9571405
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LK770-1452
|Resolution:
|6316x4211
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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