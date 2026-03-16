U.S. Army Soldiers with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, pose for a photo with members of the public during the Tulip Day Festival in Washington, March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9571407
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LK770-2026
|Resolution:
|6205x4137
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington DC Tulip Day Festival 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.