U.S. Army Soldiers with the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, pose for a photo with Assistant Chief Villiere Nazaire, U.S. Marshals Service, at the U.S. District Court in Washington, March 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and law enforcement partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9571410
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-LK770-1588
|Resolution:
|6559x3689
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MS National Guardsmen Pose with the U.S. Marshal Service [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.