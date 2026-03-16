Washington DC Tulip Festival 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Braulio Peralta with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, interacts with a member of the public during the Tulip Day Festival in Washington, March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)