U.S. Army Spc. Braulio Peralta with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, interact with a member of the public during the Tulip Day festival in Washington, March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9571401
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LK770-1196
|Resolution:
|5831x3887
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington DC Tulip Day Festival [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.