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A welcome note is put together for incoming dorm Airmen from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing introduced a welcome basket initiative aimed at supplying incoming dorm Airmen with basic household essentials, easing their transition and helping them feel welcomed as they arrive at their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)