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    Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 4 of 4]

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    Welcome Basket Initiative

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A welcome note is put together for incoming dorm Airmen from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing introduced a welcome basket initiative aimed at supplying incoming dorm Airmen with basic household essentials, easing their transition and helping them feel welcomed as they arrive at their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9571121
    VIRIN: 260317-F-AR459-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Basket
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    Airmen

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