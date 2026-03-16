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    Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 3 of 4]

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    Welcome Basket Initiative

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A welcome basket is put together for incoming dorm Airmen from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing launched a welcome basket initiative to provide essential household items to incoming dorm Airmen, helping them settle into their rooms and feel welcomed upon arrival to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9571120
    VIRIN: 260317-F-AR459-1021
    Resolution: 5296x3524
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Basket
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    Airmen

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