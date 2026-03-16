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A welcome basket is put together for incoming dorm Airmen from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing launched a welcome basket initiative to provide essential household items to incoming dorm Airmen, helping them settle into their rooms and feel welcomed upon arrival to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)