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    Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 2 of 4]

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    Welcome Basket Initiative

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing, view a welcome basket during an in-processing brief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing implemented a welcome basket initiative to equip incoming dorm Airmen with essential household items, supporting a smooth transition and fostering a sense of belonging as they arrive at their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9571119
    VIRIN: 260317-F-AR459-1016
    Resolution: 4100x2728
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Basket
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    Airmen

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