U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing, view a welcome basket during an in-processing brief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing implemented a welcome basket initiative to equip incoming dorm Airmen with essential household items, supporting a smooth transition and fostering a sense of belonging as they arrive at their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9571119
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-AR459-1016
|Resolution:
|4100x2728
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome Basket Initiative [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.