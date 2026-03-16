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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing, view a welcome basket during an in-processing brief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing implemented a welcome basket initiative to equip incoming dorm Airmen with essential household items, supporting a smooth transition and fostering a sense of belonging as they arrive at their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)