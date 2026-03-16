DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 355th Wing launched a welcome basket initiative to provide essential household items to incoming dorm Airmen, helping them settle into their rooms and feel welcomed upon arrival to their first duty station.



The initiative was led by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savannah Wood, 355th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst technician, after Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, engaged with Airmen to gather recommendations on strengthening the welcome center and its support program for incoming Airmen.



“I received a welcome basket from my sponsor when I first arrived, and I wanted other Airmen to have that same experience,” said Wood. “It helps Airmen feel like they have a place here and can be part of the team before they even get to their units.”



After further coordination, Tucson community partners donated $20,000 to the Davis-Monthan Spouses Group to help fund the project, which they then integrated with dorm management to distribute the baskets to incoming Airmen.



Each basket includes a laundry basket, trash can, trash bags, Tide Pods, hand soap, wipes, a shower curtain with hooks, hangers and water bottles.



“It made me feel acknowledged and cared about,” said Airman Najzee Kuzu, 355th Wing Public Affairs specialist, who received a basket. “It was helpful not having to immediately go out and buy basic items like a laundry basket and hangers because everything was already provided.”



The welcome basket initiative supports the 355th Wing’s priority of taking care of Airmen by ensuring new arrivals feel supported and prepared as they begin their time at Davis-Monthan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2026 Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:59 Story ID: 560659 Location: ARIZONA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM Welcome Basket Initiative, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.