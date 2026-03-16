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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing, view a welcome basket during an in-processing brief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2026. The 355th Wing established a welcome basket initiative to provide incoming dorm Airmen with basic household necessities, helping them quickly settle in and feel supported as they begin their first duty assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)