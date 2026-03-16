Ms. Tosha Hart, district director for the Office of U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs, sits in the cockpit of an AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the South Carolina National Guard during a legislative day tour at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The visit provided congressional staff an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the aircraft and its role in supporting readiness and mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9570455
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-VD276-1027
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.