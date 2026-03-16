Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

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Ms. Tosha Hart, district director for the Office of U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs, sits in the cockpit of an AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the South Carolina National Guard during a legislative day tour at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The visit provided congressional staff an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the aircraft and its role in supporting readiness and mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)