Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard is showcased during a legislative day at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. Subject matter experts briefed visiting lawmakers on the aircraft’s role in homeland defense, combat readiness, and the 24/7 air sovereignty mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)