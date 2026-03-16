A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard is showcased during a legislative day at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. Subject matter experts briefed visiting lawmakers on the aircraft’s role in homeland defense, combat readiness, and the 24/7 air sovereignty mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9570451
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-VD276-1022
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.