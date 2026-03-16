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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 11 of 12]

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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Federal and state lawmakers pose for a group photo during a legislative day tour at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The visit included aircraft tours and briefings designed to provide leaders a firsthand look at the South Carolina National Guard's operational capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9570454
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-VD276-1026
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

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    UH-60 Black Hawk
    AH-64 Apache
    South Carolina National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    legislative day

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