Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

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Federal and state lawmakers pose for a group photo during a legislative day tour at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The visit included aircraft tours and briefings designed to provide leaders a firsthand look at the South Carolina National Guard's operational capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)