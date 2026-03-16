U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor Sexton provides a briefing on an AH-64 Apache helicopter to federal and state lawmakers during a legislative day at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The briefing highlighted the aircraft’s capabilities and its role in supporting joint operations, combat readiness, and mission requirements across a range of operational environments.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9570452
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-VD276-1023
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.