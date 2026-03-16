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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 9 of 12]

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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor Sexton provides a briefing on an AH-64 Apache helicopter to federal and state lawmakers during a legislative day at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The briefing highlighted the aircraft’s capabilities and its role in supporting joint operations, combat readiness, and mission requirements across a range of operational environments.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9570452
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-VD276-1023
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day
    Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day

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    CH-47 Chinook
    South Carolina National Guard
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    legislative day
    National Guard

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