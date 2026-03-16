Federal and state lawmakers pose for a group photo during a legislative day tour at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The visit included aircraft tours and briefings designed to provide leaders a firsthand look at the South Carolina National Guard's operational capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9570453
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-VD276-1025
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal and state lawmakers tour McEntire Joint National Guard Base during Legislative Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.