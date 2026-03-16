Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth

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Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagoner, right, leads a walkthrough of FRCE facilities for a group of municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker. The leaders recently visited FRCE as part of a larger tour of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and focused on the depot’s current operations and plans for future expansion.