Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth

Photo By Heather Wilburn | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagoner, right, leads a walkthrough of FRCE facilities for a group of municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker. The leaders recently visited FRCE as part of a larger tour of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and focused on the depot’s current operations and plans for future expansion. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Local leaders from Carteret County communities visited Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently to learn more about the depot’s current operations and plans for future expansion.

A group of 10 elected officials and staff from Beaufort and Cape Carteret toured FRCE facilities as part of a larger visit to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. FRCE Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagonerled the group on a walkthrough of three of the command’saircraftproduction lines, including the H-53 heavy-lift helicopter, the V-22Ospreyand the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter.

Much of the discussion focused on the planned future growth of the command, both in terms of physical spaces and scheduled workload. Theanticipatedincrease in labor hours resulting from added F-35 workload and the addition of the Navy and Marine Corps C-130 fleet to FRCE’s maintenance schedule means the depot willlikely needto conduct significant hiring over the next few years to meet the fleet’s needs.

FRCE Executive Director David W. Rose, a Carteret County native himself, saidhe’sproud to host leaders fromthelocal communities. The commandappreciatesunparalleled support from the citizens and leadersof eastern North Carolina, and relationships like these helpsupportthe depot’s success inproviding readiness tothe warfighter.

“Ouraviation professionalsaren’t just artisans, engineers and support staffforFRC East; they’re alsotheLittle League coaches, volunteer firefighters,and members ofthecivic organizations who are active inourlocal communities and love where they live,” Rose said. “I amlivingproofof how you can have ameaningfulcareer, provide foryourfamily, serve our belovednation, andreside in beautifuleastern North Carolina.On top of that, this command’sexistencecontributeshundredsof millions of dollarstothe local economies.It’s awonderful scenario foreveryone.”

Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker said duringa previousvisit to FRCE she was struck by the importance of the command’s national defense mission and its economic impact on the area’s economy. With that in mind, she felt it was important for more of the town’s elected officials to learn about how the depotoperatesnow, and whereit’sgoing in the future.

“FRC East employs a lot of people who live in our area, and I wanted more of our leaders to see the success at FRC East and also hear about the growth that’s going to be coming along, because that growth will also impact our community,” Harker explained. “I’mexcited for Beaufort to be able to partner in that growth, which is going to affect how people will move and work here, and live in our community, as well.

“As elected officials, it’s important that we do what we can to increase awareness of how important FRC East is to our community, and also to get youth interested in being part of this expansion, as well,” she continued. “This isa great opportunityfor jobs and, more than just jobs, I can see careers happening here.I’mvery excitedabout the future here –we’reworking on economic development strategies for Beaufort, and this is going to be a partnership that we can createin order tosupport that economic growth.”

Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker agreed, noting that he also visited FRCE recently and was surprised by how many of his town’s residents he saw as he toured the facilities.

“I think it’s important for our leaders to know the impact that this facility has on the entire area, let alone our town,” Baker said. “When I walked through here the first time, I saw at least eight to ten people that are Cape Carteret residents and I thought,Thisis great!

“In the future, that impact could be even greater,” he continued. “And I think our town needs to support this facility in any way we can.”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair,overhauland technical services provider, withmore than3,600civilian,militaryand contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $865 million. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.