Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagoner, second from left, discusses plans for upcoming expansion with a group of municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker. The recent visit focused on the depot’s future growth and economic impact in Eastern North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9569933
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-AC707-3017
|Resolution:
|5271x3514
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth
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