Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth

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A group of 10 municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker, pass by a CH-53K King Stallion undergoing maintenance at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) as they tour the facility. The leaders recently visited FRCE as part of a larger tour of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and focused on the depot’s current operations and plans for future expansion.