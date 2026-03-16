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    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth [Image 2 of 4]

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    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagoner discusses the command’s plans for upcoming expansion in support of future F-35 workload with a group of municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker. The leaders recently visited FRCE as part of a larger tour of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and focused on the depot’s current operations and plans for future growth.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 07:46
    Photo ID: 9569932
    VIRIN: 260224-N-AC707-3005
    Resolution: 2994x4491
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth
    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth
    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth
    Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth

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