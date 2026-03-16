Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Planning and Operations Division Director Michael Wagoner discusses the command’s plans for upcoming expansion in support of future F-35 workload with a group of municipal leaders from Carteret County, including Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker. The leaders recently visited FRCE as part of a larger tour of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and focused on the depot’s current operations and plans for future growth.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9569932
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-AC707-3005
|Resolution:
|2994x4491
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Area municipal leaders visit FRCE to discuss future growth
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