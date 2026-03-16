Command sergeants major, first sergeants and national support element noncommissioned officers assigned to U.S. Army NATO units across 10 NATO countries pose for a group photo at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, the NCOs focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9569870
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-QI808-7630
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
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