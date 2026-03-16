Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

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Command sergeants major, first sergeants and national support element noncommissioned officers assigned to U.S. Army NATO units across 10 NATO countries pose for a group photo at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, the NCOs focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)