Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

Photo By Troy Darr | Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr., the command sergeant major of U.S. Army NATO Brigade, discusses the finer points of onboarding, reception and integration of U.S. Soldiers into their unit with to approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany-- In a significant effort to bolster the capabilities of its enlisted leaders, approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers from 10 NATO countries convened here for three days of intensive training February 25-27. The event focused on honing the essential skills NCOs need to lead Soldiers, drive readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army across Europe.

The gathering was kicked off by Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade, who immediately addressed the relevant reality for Soldiers serving in the alliance: geographic isolation. "As part of the United States Army's NATO Brigade, we find ourselves in geographically dispersed places, and sometimes we don't get together often enough," Morris said, adding, "And I think that's why training like this builds camaraderie amongst our teams.”

Morris assured the attendees that the training was meticulously planned to provide maximum value. "We're going to give you some really good training, some things that are cutting edge, things that are going on right now in the United States Army... But even bigger than that, we're prepping you to go back to the big Army and do some of the hard-hitting things that are out there."

A key focus of the training was clarifying the very purpose of their mission. Morris candidly admitted that upon his arrival, there was a fundamental lack of understanding about the brigade's role. "One of the biggest things that we had a problem with when I walked in the door was people didn't even know what the U.S. Army NATO does," he said. To remedy this, the curriculum included a "NATO 101" brief to explain the brigade's significance. "I don't want you to feel like a cog in the wheel," Morris insisted. "I want you to know that you have a part to play in the grand scheme of things in the machine we call the U.S. Army NATO."

For the NCOs present, the event was a welcome chance not just to train, but to connect. Staff Sgt. Charles Reese, assigned to Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, highlighted the importance of personal interaction. "For me personally, with all of us being so dispersed all over Europe, the social aspect to meet and greet, put faces to names, and have conversations is very important," he said. "The other part is just the training itself, filling in a lot of the blanks of what we don't know."

Reese described his experience with U.S. Army NATO as "eye-opening" and a catalyst for personal development. "It's forced me to grow," he reflected. "Because you're tasked with so many things... what it does is it puts you in a position to grow, use attributes that you may not have known that you have, and I think it makes you a better all-around leader because you're pulled in so many different directions you have to master multi-tasking."

The sentiment was widely shared, with Reese adding, "I would just say that I think we should do more of these things more often. It's good to see so many people that I see in emails and I've never met before.”

1st Sgt. John Shelton, also from the Naples-based Company B, emphasized the training's particular benefit for new NCOs who must navigate the complexities of working within a multinational framework. "A lot of my NCOs are new. So, this training is extremely beneficial to them just because there's a lot of NATO-isms that we don't know," Shelton said. He explained that while daily duties might seem similar to the regular Army, integration with NATO introduces unique protocols. "Our NCOs can act as the bridge between their NATO requirements and our national requirements."

Shelton elaborated on this critical bridging role, describing how his NCOs are tied into NATO's operational rhythm. "He's tied into their syncs, their meetings, their touchpoints. So, he relays all that information to me. Then I filter out what is needed on the national side," Shelton explained. This makes the NCOs indispensable. "But knowing more intuitively what the NATO responsibilities and requirements are," he continued, "is what makes the training very beneficial for them and for us."

As the training concluded, Morris expressed his gratitude and underscored the value of their participation. He stressed that feedback is essential for improvement. "The best way that we can get better is by hearing the things that you have to say," he told the group. "And we are better because of you... We can't do it without you. Literally."

His final message was one of unity and mutual support, encouraging the NCOs to build on the connections they had just forged. "It's important that you all crosstalk because I know some of you are going through the same exact things... because you have shared experiences, right? So lean on each other," Morris urged. "There's an office here at Sembach Kaserne full of folks that really care, that want to help... Help us stay informed of what's going on out there. Come up on the net anytime you need help. We're here to support."

U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations.

These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests.