Rob Barlow, U.S. Army NATO G3, gives a NATO 101 class to approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9569865
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-QI808-7462
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
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