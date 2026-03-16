Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rob Barlow, U.S. Army NATO G3, gives a NATO 101 class to approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)