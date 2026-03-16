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    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne [Image 2 of 5]

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    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Rob Barlow, U.S. Army NATO G3, gives a NATO 101 class to approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 05:46
    Photo ID: 9569865
    VIRIN: 260225-A-QI808-7462
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
    Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne
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