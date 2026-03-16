Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

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Command Sgt. Maj. Sue-Ellyn S. Baker, Allied Forces North Battalion, discusses the role of national support element noncommissioned officer in supporting U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)