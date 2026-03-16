Forging the backbone: NCOs hone skills at Sembach Kaserne

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Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr., the command sergeant major of U.S. Army NATO Brigade, discusses the finer points of onboarding, reception and integration of U.S. Soldiers into their unit with to approximately 35 U.S. Army noncommissioned officers stationed in 10 NATO countries who participated in two days of training in Sembach, Germany. Through a variety of rigorous training programs and specialized courses held Feb. 24-25, NCOs from numerous units focused on the skills necessary to lead Soldiers, enhance readiness, and ensure the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army in Europe. (Photos by Troy Darr)