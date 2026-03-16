F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, waits for service during a hot-pit re-arm at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as part of exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 12, 2026. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)