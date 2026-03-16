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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 3 of 5]

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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 12, 2026. FS26 is a combined, joint and all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9569686
    VIRIN: 260312-F-TF632-1005
    Resolution: 5246x3490
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

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    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    USFK
    USINDOPACOM
    Exercise
    FREEDOM SHIELD 26
    FS26

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