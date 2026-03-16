U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 12, 2026. FS26 is a combined, joint and all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9569686
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-TF632-1005
|Resolution:
|5246x3490
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.