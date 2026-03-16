F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 12, 2026. FS26 is a combined, joint and all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)